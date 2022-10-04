Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct 4., at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., and artists are sharing thoughtful tributes for a late country legend who inspired several generations.

Reba McEntire was a friend of Lynn's and honored her publicly on social media after learning of her passing. The younger star shared a photo of herself and Lynn, as well as a touching caption that encapsulates her respect for the icon.

McEntire writes that Lynn reminded her of her mother, Jacqueline, who was four years older. She characterizes Lynn (and her mother) as, "strong women, who loved their children and were fiercely loyal."

Get our free mobile app

McEntire's mother died in March 2020 of cancer, and McEntire shares her happiness that the two women can now reunite in "the hollers of Heaven."

"Now they’re both in Heaven getting to visit and talk about how they were raised, how different country music is now from what it was when they were young," she says. "Sure makes me feel good that Mama went first so she could welcome Loretta into the hollers of heaven!"

McEntire also detailed her love for the late country star, reflecting on Lynn's trailblazing career by saying that she paved the path for female artists like herself. "I always did and I always will love Loretta," she continues. "She was always so nice to me. I sure appreciate her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers."

Loretta Lynn made her mark in country music throughout her six-decade career with the release of 50 albums, 16 No. 1 hits and more than 50 Top 10 singles. She made it possible for artists who followed to speak their minds on real-life topics, releasing boundary-pushing tracks like "The Pill" and "Rated X," which were controversial in their time. However, Lynn still managed to make hits out of many of these songs, despite the disapproval. She was an icon.