Reba McEntire Releasing ‘The Ultimate Christmas Collection’ for 2022

Reba McEntire is getting into the holiday spirit in 2022 by curating The Ultimate Christmas Collection, a newly announced holiday project that features selections from Christmas albums she has released over the years. The 12-track collection includes songs that date back to as early as 1987, as well as one that's only a year old.

"I'm excited to share this newly-packaged collection of my all-time favorite Christmas songs," McEntire says in a statement. "It was so hard to narrow down to just twelve songs, but I hope my fans enjoy this journey through time!"

The track list for The Ultimate Christmas Collection is organized chronologically, with the first four songs — "Away in a Manger," "O Holy Night" and more — hailing from her 1987 holiday project, Merry Christmas to You.

Next up are selections from 1999's Secret of Giving, including "Up on the Housetop" and "Mary, Did You Know?" Tracks 8-11 originally appeared on My Kind of Christmas, a project the singer put out in 2018, sampling more Christmas standards including "Jingle Bell Rock" and "I'll Be Home for Christmas."

Holiday standards dominate the track list for The Ultimate Christmas Collection, but there's one exception: The twelfth and final track, "I Needed Christmas," is an original holiday song from McEntire's 2021 Lifetime film, Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune.

The Ultimate Christmas Collection is available for pre-order now, and it will arrive in full on Oct. 14. Additionally, the album will come out on limited edition white vinyl on Nov. 4.

Reba McEntire, The Ultimate Christmas Collection Track List:

1. "Away in a Manager" — From Merry Christmas to You (1987)

2. "O Holy Night" — From Merry Christmas to You (1987)

3. "White Christmas" — From Merry Christmas to You (1987)

4. "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)" — From Merry Christmas to You (1987)

5. "Up on the Housetop" -— From Secret of Giving (1999)

6. "I Saw Mama Kissing Santa Claus" — From Secret of Giving (1999)

7. "Mary, Did You Know? " — From Secret of Giving (1999)

8." O Come All Ye Faithful" — From My Kind of Christmas (2018)

9. "Jingle Bell Rock" — From My Kind of Christmas (2018)

10. "Winter Wonderland" — From My Kind of Christmas (2018)

11. "I’ll Be Home for Christmas" — From My Kind of Christmas (2018)

12. "I Needed Christmas" — From Christmas in Tune (2021)