Sale Confirms Pending Opening of New Egg Harbor City Super Wawa

After a long period of speculation, the confirmation about the proposed new Super Wawa, being built on the southeast corner of Philadelphia Avenue and Route 30, where an Exxon gas station once stood, came Friday night in a press release.

Kislak Company, Inc. announced in a news release the sale of a new Wawa recently under construction at 600 White Horse Pike — at the Philadelphia Avenue (Route 50) intersection — for $6,967,033.

As we pointed out in January, the Wawa website was already promoting the store as being set to open this summer. The store has been under construction for well over a month.

Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti heralded the opening while talking with the Press of Atlantic City on Saturday.

I just think it's a great thing for the city. It's gonna have a lot of jobs for people. t's a perfect fit for Egg Harbor. It's by the train station and completes the four corners of what people call the 'power corner".

The new Wawa will be located in a busy downtown area that includes Dunkin’, AutoZone Auto Parts and the new Firehouse Bar & Grill.

Some locals had remained dubious as construction delays and problems with the site dragged on, and, you really can't blame them. After all, the development of this Wawa was given fast-track approval in October 2018.

There are two existing Wawas open nearby on the Whitehorse Pike, but the closest one at 907 White horse Pike does not sell gasoline.

Every South Jersey Restaurant That's Been on the Food Network