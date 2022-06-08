Sam Hunt is a proud papa. The singer and his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Lucy Lu.

The country singer broke the news live on stage during a performance at the Stars for Second Harvest charity concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Tuesday evening (June 7). Entertainment Tonight reports that Hunt addressed the fans in attendance, sharing the news in public for the first time.

"I recently had a baby girl named Lucy Lu,” Hunt shared to cheers, adding, "I think being out here, and in the music business and being out on the road, has sort of hardened my heart. My heart's definitely a lot harder in a lotta ways since I left that small town. It’s amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago."

Get our free mobile app

Hunt provided no further details as to when his baby girl arrived, but he began to get emotional as he talked to the fans, saying, "I’ve been filled with a lot of gratitude these past couple of weeks and I just want to say up here on the Ryman stage how grateful I am to have been a part of country music for the last ten years."

The news that Hunt and Fowler were expecting came out in a surprising way, when Fowler filed for divorce in February of 2022. The court documents revealed Fowler's pregnancy, also indicating that she was due in May. In her divorce paperwork, Fowler alleged that Hunt is "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct" and "guilty of adultery."

Hours after she filed the original suit, Fowler withdrew her complaint, only to file once again — this time, in a different, Nashville-area county — the following day. The filing came after five years of marriage.

But amid all the divorce buzz, the couple weren't able to share their happy news on their terms, and Hunt reclaimed some of that excitement during a conversation with Lon Helton of Country Countdown USA. It was then that the singer revealed that he and Fowler were expecting a baby girl, and he also added that they were waiting until her birth to decide on a name.

In yet another unexpected development, Fowler called off the divorce in May of 2022.

Back in mid-2021, babies were already on the couple's mind: Hunt told Audacy's TC & Dina in August that expanding their family had become a priority.

Hunt and Fowler got married in April 2017 after a lengthy on-again, off-again courtship that dates all the way back to 2008. Fowler has inspired much of Hunt's music, and his debut album, Montevallo, is named after her hometown.