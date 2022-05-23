Authorities in Ocean County are asking for your help locating 28-year-old Sean Salisbury.

According to the Manchester Township Police Department, Salisbury was last seen Sunday afternoon, May 22nd, at 2 PM in the area of 40 Augusta Road in Whiting.

He was last wearing a black/grey skull cap, grey jacket, and grey sweat pants and is currently operating a black motorized bicycle.

Police say Salisbury is schizophrenic and has diabetes.

Numerous investigative steps have already been taken to locate Sean; however, his location remains unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding Sean Salisbury's whereabouts is asked to contact the Manchester Township Police Department at (732) 657-6111.

