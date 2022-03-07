See a List of the 2022 ACM Awards Winners
The 2022 ACM Awards winners have been revealed, with some of the biggest stars in country music taking home the top trophies. In the end, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce and Lainey Wilson led with two wins apiece.
The ACM Awards were handed out on Monday night (March 7) during a ceremony that, for the first time in the history of the awards, did not air live on network television. The awards show is streaming live via Amazon Prime on Monday night, but still highlighting the same string of awards and performances that have characterized the show in years past.
Chris Young led the nominations with seven in 2022, including Album of the Year and Single of the Year. However he didn't come home with any hardware. Lambert tied a record set by Reba McEntire with her 16th Female Artist of the Year nomination, but actually lost in that category. No worries as for the first time ever she was crowned Entertainer of the Year.
Wilson and Parker McCollum went into the show as winners on Monday night; they were announced as the winners of New Female Artist of the Year and New Male Artist of the Year days ahead of the show in 2022. Wilson would go on to pick up Song of the Year.
Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett joined Dolly Parton as hosts of the ACM Awards in 2022.
2022 ACM Awards Winners:
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Eric Church
Miranda Lambert — WINNER!
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Female Artist of the Year
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce — WINNER!
Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton — WINNER!
Morgan Wallen
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion — WINNER!
The Cadillac Three
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne — WINNER!
Dan + Shay
LoCash
Maddie & Tae
New Female Artist of the Year
Tenille Arts
Priscilla Block
Lily Rose
Caitlyn Smith
Lainey Wilson — WINNER!
New Male Artist of the Year
Hardy
Walker Hayes
Ryan Hurd
Parker McCollum — WINNER!
Elvie Shane
Album of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
29: Written in Stone, Carly Pearce
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records
Country Again: Side A, Thomas Rhett
Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group
Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen — WINNER!
Producer: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen
Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records
Famous Friends, Chris Young
Producer: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano
Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
The Marfa Tapes, Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Record Company-Label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville
Song of the Year [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
"7 Summers," Morgan Wallen
Songwriters: Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally
Publishers: Big Loud Mountain, Bo Wallace Publishing, Smackborne Music, Sony/ATV Accent, Smackstreet Music, Tempo Investments, Warner Geo Met Ric Music
"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
Publishers: Anthem Music Publishing II, Bentprop Pub, Big Blue Nation Music, Combustion Five, Jentown, Jordan Davis Music, Smackwork Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group Music, Universal Music Corporation, WC Music Corp
"Fancy Like," Walker Hayes
Songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes
Publishers: Songs of SMACK, Rarespark Media Group, Smackworks Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group, Holy Graffiti Music, Purplebeatz, WC Music Corp
"Knowing You," Kenny Chesney
Songwriters: Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins
Publishers: 3 Ring Circus, BMG Platinum Songs, Pompano Run Music, Songs of Brett, WC Music Corp
"Things A Man Oughta Know," Lainey Wilson — WINNER!
Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
Publishers: Sony/ATV Accent, Sony/ATV Countryside, Spirit Two Nashville, Super Big Music
Single of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
"Famous Friends," Chris Young and Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
"Fancy Like," Walker Hayes
Producers: Walker Hayes, Shane McAnally, Joe Thibodeau
Record Company-Label: Monument Records
"If I Didn’t Love You," Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood — WINNER!
Producers: Michael Knox
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG
"You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton
Producer: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville
Music Event of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
"Famous Friends," Chris Young and Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
"Half of My Hometown," Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney
Producers: Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini
Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment
"If I Didn’t Love You," Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Producer: Michael Knox
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG
"Never Wanted to Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville — WINNER!
Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Director(s))
"Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)," Elle King and Miranda Lambert
Producers: Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis
Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos — WINNER!
"Famous Friends," Chris Young and Kane Brown
Producer: Jennifer Ansell
Director: Peter Zavadil
"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)," Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton
Producers: Jil Hardin, Blake Lively, Kathy Palmer, Austin Swift
Director: Blake Lively
"If I Didn’t Love You," Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry
Director: Shaun Silva
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producer: Ryan Byrd
Director: Alexa Campbell
Songwriter of the Year
Jesse Frasure
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy — WINNER!
Josh Osborne