Snake found behind fridge in Jersey City — want to adopt it?
🐍 The snake is likely an escaped pet
🐍 An animal shelter says the python is not a threat
🐍 The snake may be eligible for adoption in a week
JERSEY CITY — A 4-foot-long python was found behind the refrigerator in a 29th-floor apartment, according to a local animal shelter.
The Liberty Humane Society says a resident of Jersey City's Newport neighborhood discovered the "piebald all python morph," panicked, and then called police.
"Banana" (the name given by the shelter) arrived at Liberty Humane Society on Monday.
According to the shelter, Banana is not a threat.
"This is a socialized, domestic snake and is likely someone’s escaped pet," the shelter said on Facebook. "Please contact the shelter if you have any information about where 'Banana' belongs."
If Banana's owner doesn't come forward, the snake will be available for adoption following a 7-day hold, the shelter says.
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
