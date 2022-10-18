Snake Slithers Onboard a Newark, NJ Bound Flight From Florida

NEWARK — What was it that Samuel L. Jackson once said? 🐍🐍✈️

The Port Authority said a garter snake made itself known on United flight 2038 from Tampa just after landing in Newark around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

News 12 New Jersey reported passengers in business class screamed and pulled their feet up from the floor as the snake slithered around.

Airport staff and Port Authority police removed the snake.

Garter snakes are non-venomous, about 18-26 inches in length, and can be black, greenish-brown, tan, or gray, according to the University of Florida's Florida Museum.

They are not dangerous to people or animals and try to avoid them. However, they will bite to defend themselves. They are found throughout Florida.

