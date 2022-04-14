South Jersey Coffee Shop Named Jersey’s Best Coffee

If you want an exceptional cup of coffee in South Jersey, do we have a tip for you?

The Royal Mile Coffee Roasters in Haddon Township, Camden County made the list of the best coffee roasters in the US in 2022. According to Food & Wine, the modest shop at 905 White Horse Pike can not be beaten in the Garden State.

Stylistically diverse but never dull, it's a poorly kept secret that some of Philly's best coffee comes from this slightly scrappy South Jersey roaster, now at it for nearly a decade.

Food & Wine even has a suggestion for the blend to try at Royal Mile Roasters. They recommend Vice Jawn Black, which has hints of berry and milk chocolate.

The local Philly term "jawn" is included in the name of several of Royal Mile Coffee Roasters' roasts and the company has an entire line of coffee dedicated to Philadelphia's sports teams. There's the "Dallas Still Sucks" dark roast, a medium blend "Trust the Process" roast, and the "Gritty Jawn."

If you are thinking that driving to Haddon Township for a great cup of coffee sounds a little extreme, you can buy bags of your favorite Royal Mile brews or order online.

If you are obsessed with seeing how Royal Mile Coffee Roasters' quality coffee is made, you can also visit the warehouse in Cherry Hill where they roast their coffee, but on non--roasting days only, Wednesday-Sunday 8 am-3 pm.

