South Jersey Man With 10 Warrants Arrested, Facing 9 Counts of Shoplifting

Cops in Camden County say they have nabbed a serial shoplifter who had nearly a dozen outstanding warrants.

And after he was arrested for allegedly committing his latest crime, he was released from custody pending a future court appearance.

According to the Gloucester Township Police Department, they began looking into a man, later identified as 26-year-old Ramon Ramirez of Lindenwold, who was stealing high-end power tools from local home improvement stores on a daily basis.

On February 9th, police say, "Ramirez entered [a Lowe's store] at 1233 PM and concealed numerous Dewalt power tools and packages of drill bits. Ramirez exited the business and was immediately apprehended by awaiting detectives."

During the investigation, Ramirez was charged with nine counts of shoplifting with a combined retail loss of over $2,000. He was also processed on ten outstanding warrants.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

