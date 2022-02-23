Study: NJ Ranks High as a Great Place to Live — But it’s Really Expensive

A new study has ranked New Jersey as a great place to live but being able to afford living here isn't so great.

Researchers at topagency.com compared 50 states on the following dimensions: affordability, crime and safety, economy, education, healthcare, infrastructure, opportunity, and quality of life.

The good news is that, overall, the great Garden State ranked as the seventh-best state to live in.

New Jersey scored very well in several areas, including education (second in the nation), crime, and quality of life.

On the flip side, we ranked 41st in affordability. Specifically, New Jersey was nearly last in terms of average rent and for our unemployment rate.

According to rentdata.org, renting a three-bedroom apartment or home in New Jersey cost just under $2,000 per month in 2021 while a four-bedroom unit is closer to $2,300.

Top states in the nation

Wyoming Vermont South Dakota New Hampshire Massachusetts

Neighboring states

Pennsylvania and Delaware ranked 13th and 14th overall, respectfully, and New York was #19.

Worst states in the nation

Where don't you want to live, according to this study? California, Mississippi, or Louisiana.

Complete list of rankings

Visit topagency.com's website for an interactive map that allows you to look at the dozens of the metrics used to assemble their state rankings.

If you can't afford to live in NJ, where are you likely moving to?