Cops in Atlantic City say a suspect who was wanted in connection to a shooting this past December has been arrested.

28-year-old Rumiejah Norwood of Atlantic City was taken into custody on Wednesday and faces aggravated assault, possession of a "ghost gun," and numerous additional CDS and weapon-related charges.

According to the ACPD,

On March 30, 2022 members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation in the first block of south Georgia Avenue. During the operation, detectives observed Rumiejah Norwood and another unidentified male exit a rooming house and enter the rear seat of an occupied vehicle. Detectives were aware that Norwood was wanted for weapons related offenses stemming from an incident that occurred in December of 2021. During that incident it was revealed that Norwood pointed a firearm at another individual minutes before being shot.

Detectives stopped the vehicle at Georgia and Atlantic Avenues and, "Norwood attempted to discard a handgun in the rear seat of the vehicle and was subsequently removed and placed in custody without incident."

Police say Norwood was in possession of a second gun, ammunition, and a large quantity of illegal drugs.

The other person that Norwood was with was a 17-year-old man who was arrested after allegedly trying to discard a small vial of suspected heroin.

In total, police say they seized nearly 600 wax folds of suspected heroin, suboxone packets, 12 grams of suspected cocaine, and just over $1,400 cash.

The 17-year-old was charged with possession of CDS and released to a guardian with a future court date. Norwood was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

