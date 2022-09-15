Officials with the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for allegedly stealing a camera.

And, yes, he was caught on camera.

The NJDFW’s Bureau of Law Enforcement says a trail camera was taken from Mt. Laurel, Burlington County.

Information regarding exactly where and when the heist took place was not provided by officials.

And the images captured by this camera appear to be rather high quality.

If you can identity the alleged camera bandit, you are urged to contact Conservation Police Officer Andrew Riviello at the Bureau’s Central Region Office at (609) 259-2120.

