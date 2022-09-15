Take a Look: Man in NJ Caught on Camera Allegedly Stealing a Camera
Officials with the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for allegedly stealing a camera.
Get our free mobile app
And, yes, he was caught on camera.
The NJDFW’s Bureau of Law Enforcement says a trail camera was taken from Mt. Laurel, Burlington County.
Information regarding exactly where and when the heist took place was not provided by officials.
And the images captured by this camera appear to be rather high quality.
If you can identity the alleged camera bandit, you are urged to contact Conservation Police Officer Andrew Riviello at the Bureau’s Central Region Office at (609) 259-2120.
Bass River State Forest
Take a look at this beautiful State Forest on the Ocean/Burlington County Border
These 10 New Jersey Colleges Were Ranked Best In The Country
So what are the ten New Jersey Colleges and Universities that made the list of best in the country according to US News' 2022 list?