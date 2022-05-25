The Best Ramen In The Country Found In New Jersey, PA, And NYC

I really underestimated ramen.

I'm embarrassed to say that I actually thought ramen was just the square packet of noodles with a flavor pouch that you bought for ninety-nine cents at the food store near your college dorm.

I was so wrong. More than food, ramen is an art form. It is a food hug packed with warmth and crave-worthy surprises. There are so many varieties that my mind is blown. Better late than never on this train.

I just learned that there are restaurants that only serve ramen so I looked into what Food Love says is the best of the best ramen places in New York, New Jersey, and PA so we can try them all!

New York: XO Miso, Ramen Nakamura, New York City

New York City has so much diversity which brings the best in authenticity. Ramen lovers have their pick here but Ramen Nakamura was selected by Food Love as the big spot to try and I'm ready! The house chef, Shigetoshi Nakamura is very well-respected in the culinary community. If you are a vegetarian, then you will love the moreish XO Miso. It is described as a rich miso broth with soy sauce, cabbage, spring onions, and Szechuan pepper. If you want it extra spicy they are more than happy to do it!

Pennsylvania: Spicy Ramen, Terakawa Ramen, Philadelphia

Terakawa Ramen is known for its Spicy Ramen and they take their broth super-seriously! The chefs are from Kumamoto Prefecture in Japan, and according to Love Food, takes two days just to finish the ramen broth! The broth starts with a pork-bone soup and adds tender egg noodles, roasted pork, kimchi, and a marinated soft-boiled egg. The best dish is Spicy Ramen – centered on a pork-bone soup with egg noodles, roasted pork, kimchi, and a soft-boiled marinated egg.

New Jersey: Burnt Garlic Tonkotsu, Ramen Nagomi, New Brunswick

In New Jersey you have to try Ramen Nagomi, they specialize in "assari" ramen which comes with a light broth and is cooked in small batches to ensure its freshness. One of the local favorites offered there is the Burnt Garlic Tonkotsu with a slow-braised pork belly. Freaking YUM.

