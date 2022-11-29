The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood is Closing

The days are numbered for the vendors in The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood.

The building that houses the Exchange has new owners who are interested in turning the space into offices for AtlantiCare, which already occupies the second floor at 2110 New Road.

According to a source, the vendors have been told they must vacate when their leases expire in early 2023. Two of the vendors apparently have more time left on their leases. It is unknown if those vendors will stay in The Exchange after the others leave.

Presently, five family businesses are tenants in the Exchange: LaTia Peruvian Cuisine; Bakeria 1010 Pizza; Lil Saigon Vietnamese; Boba Works, serving Asain pastries and teas; and Mochi Ring Donut, which just transitioned recently from serving Korean food and changed its name from Hancook.

Only Lil Saigon remains from the original vendors involved in The Exchange 2017 opening.

Most of the others -- The District Bar, Earnest Pub, Banzo, Jar'd, and the second location of Tony's Baltimore Grill -- were gone within the first two years of business, even before the pandemic made the idea of a food hall a tough fit with Covid-19 protocols.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Bakeria 1010 owner Mike Fitzick, a former Manco and Manco and Valentina's Northfield employee, plans to take over Spuntino, a Northern Liberties, Philadelphia neighborhood pizzeria, and possibly rename it Bar 1010.

Bakeria 1010 Pizza has won acclaim as one of the best pizza places in Atlantic County during its time at The Exchange, according to NJ.com, New Jersey Magazine, and Best of The Press

