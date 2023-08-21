The Hulk, Captain America, Spiderman, Who is Your Favorite?

This is a fun article that I thoroughly enjoyed putting together. Growing up as a kid I enjoyed comic books and had many favorites. We made many walks over to our neighborhood 7-11 to get our latest editions. It was a fun afternoon making our way through the neighborhood, with friends, to go and get our comics. This of course was accompanied by a Slurpee or maybe some candy, so for a kid it didn't get any better. Maybe that's why I still to this day enjoy a peek into a comic book shop to see what's new.

Get our free mobile app

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

I had the chance to recently interview comic book icon Richard Johnson who has been involved with some of the best comic book publications and has recently been working on graphic novels featuring the best of some of our favorite superheroes.

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaelsdo loading...

If you listened to my interview with Rich (Above) you know of the three novels released so far, my favorite character is Captain America. I do very much enjoy the others, Hulk and Spiderman, so this series is one I'll be reading. The Avengers book will also be fun and then there's the mystery 5th book, I'll be curious to see who that one revolves around.

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

Who was or is your favorite comic book character? Were you a DC or Marvel fan? Did you enjoy the Indy books? Let us know who you enjoyed and post your comments below. If you were writing the 5th book with Rich, which superhero would you feature? I was wondering if it could be Ironman. Post your comments below.

CHECK IT OUT: The Best Movie Character Names of the 1980s