These Nine NJ Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

Nine schools across the Garden State are celebrating quite an accomplishment -- they've been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.

What exactly is a National Blue Ribbon School?

A National Blue Ribbon School serves as a model of effective school practices for state and district educators and other schools throughout the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Up to 420 schools across the country can be nominated each year and the Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on student test scores and graduation rates.

Exemplary high-performing schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary achievement gap-closing schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

On Friday, 297 schools across the country were named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including nine schools in New Jersey.

Cliffside Park – Cliffside Park School 4, Cliffside Park School District

Englewood Cliffs – Upper School, Englewood Cliffs School District

Glendora – Glendora Elementary School, Gloucester Township Public School District

Marlboro Township – Frank Defino Central Elementary School, Marlboro Township Public School District

Metuchen – Edgar Middle School, Metuchen School District

Pennington – Stony Brook Elementary School, Hopewell Valley Regional School District

Randolph – Center Grove School, Randolph Township School District

Scotch Plains – William J. McGinn Elementary School, Scotch Plains-Fanwood Public School District

West Orange – Redwood Elementary School West, West Orange School District

Dr. Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Education, said in a statement,

I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams. As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.

Over the past 40 years, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.

