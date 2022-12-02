Something April and I love to do is simply take "road trips" right here in the Garden State. Pick an event or a place of interest and then hop in the car and go. It's cost-effective and it's fun. There are so many great places for "day trips" in New Jersey and now at Christmas, it's better than ever.

This Christmas maybe a trip to North Jersey would be perfect, where you can visit a town that is described as something right out of a Norman Rockwell painting. This "Christmas Town" is located in Hunterdon County and is about 90 minutes from Ocean County.

Only In Your State selected Clinton, New Jersey as the town from a Rockwell painting. The article said "One of the best places to enjoy the festivities is Clinton, which transforms every year into the best Christmas town in New Jersey. The historic Red Mill museum, which is always a fascinating attraction, gets one of the best makeovers in the state and plays host to a stunning collection of Christmas trees. Then there’s the annual Clinton Christmas Parade, which brings a wildly inventive collection of floats down the town’s streets. Spending Christmas in Clinton often feels like stepping into a Normal Rockwell painting, frozen in town and covered in color and joy."

April and I have visited Clinton many times and always enjoy it, it's a real piece of "Americana" and yes reminds you of a Rockwell painting. It's a nice town to visit and stroll the shops and eateries. This time of year you cn check out the Christmas decor too.

