This Quaint New Jersey Town Is Crowned The Best For Fall Family Fun

Are you looking to make some amazing family plans this fall? Well, allow me to pencil you in for all the fall fabulousness going on in New Jersey's most quaint and cozy town!

Fall is a great time to beat the crowds and enjoy the award-winning beaches, cozy fireplaces, exquisite farm-to-table dining, and amazing small-town amenities, including exploring one of America’s most beautiful and historic beach towns, Cape May, NJ. You love it, I love it, we all love Cape May but when was the last time you went to celebrate fall with a sip of hot cider and a bulky sweater and riding boots on? This is another way to take in Cape May that will put the cozy in the season!

Congress Hall, America’s oldest seaside resort, and Beach Plum Farm, a 62-acre working farm in the heart of Cape May, NJ, are offering unique experiences for guests of both properties throughout the fall season.

Beach Plum Farm Horseback Trail Rides - Giddy-up! For the first time at the farm, hop on your trusty new friend and set out on a guided tour of Beach Plum Farm. The one-hour sessions are $150 per person and cater to groups of up to four people. Riders must be 18 years of age or older. Offered Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays: 10am, 12pm, 2pm. Trail riders will receive a $15 gift card to the Beach Plum Farm Market and Kitchen after their ride.

Colors of Autumn watercolor workshop with master artist Phil Courtney - Your inner artist is calling! Cape May's autumn palette is vibrant, with bright blue skies, golden dune grass, rust-colored leaves, and beautiful September light. Enjoy Congress Hall for a weekday getaway filled with cocktails, art, and leisure. The Colors of Autumn package includes deluxe accommodations, welcome cocktails with Phil Courtney, and a full-day watercolor workshop. Available for stays at Congress Hall from Tuesday, September 27th to Thursday, September 29th and stays at Beach Plum Farm from Tuesday, October 11th to Thursday, October 13th.

Some other activities going on are:

Candle making - Pair natural elements freshly foraged from Beach Plum Farm with essential oils, known for their healing and stress-reducing properties to create your very own unique candle to commemorate your stay in Cape May.

Harvest & Steep - Harvest Lemon Verbena leaves with the Beach Plum Farm team and learn how to dry the leaves and make your own tea.

Archery - Ready, aim, fire! Grab a bow and arrow and take your shot at Beach Plum Farm. Instructor provided.

Floral Arranging - Pick your own flowers and then learn how to arrange with the Beach Plum Farm florists

Cooking Demonstrations and Farm Dinners - Learn from the chefs themselves how to create delectable dishes using fresh produce and meats right from the farm. Or get a seat at one of Beach Plum Farm’s communal tables for a farm-to-table style dinner

Congress Hall and Beach Plum Farm are autumn treasures that you should harvest this year!

Here are some other orchards perfect for day trips for the family this fall!

These Are New Jersey's Best Pick Your Own Orchards And Farms Grab a bag, bucket, or bushel and pick your own delicious fruits and pumpkins from these New Jersey businesses, listed alphabetically.