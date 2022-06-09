If Thomas Rhett is hoping to embarrass his daughters one day, then he is certainly off to a great start. The father of four recently posted a video of himself impersonating teenagers dancing on social media — a major cringe for any pre-teen who wants to maintain their TikTok status.

It's unclear which dance Rhett is making fun of, but the fact that he is unabashedly doing it in a public place is on brand for any social influencer. No shame in his game!

"How'd I do?" he writes in the caption. The text on the video reads, "Every teenager learning TikTok dances in PCB ..."

"PCB" most likely means Panama City Beach, Fla. The "Slow Down Summer" singer has posted several photos with his family soaking up the sun by the sea lately, and riding around in a topless jeep. He also included some fishy snaps with his girls:

As summer heats up, Rhett will be hitting the road on his extensive Bring the Bar to You Tour with Parker McCollum and Conner Smith, and he may bring his all of his girls and wife Lauren along, too. It will certainly look different than his last tour now that he has four daughters under seven years old.

Earlier this year, the country singer told Taste of Country and other outlets he sought out some family travel advice from Walker Hayes, who has six children.

"I actually talked to Walker about that the other day. I said, 'How can I do this?' And he said, 'You can't,'" Rhett recounts.

The Bring the Bar to You Tour kicks off June 17 and runs through Oct. 15.