A surveillance operation by the Atlantic City Police Department on Thursday resulted in three people being arrested with a gun and drugs being seized.

The first block of South Mansion Avenue was the area targeted by ACPD officers after they received information about a man with a gun.

Detectives observed three individuals loitering in the area and taking part in several suspected illegal narcotics transactions. One male in the group, Matthew Freeman, matched the description of the individual that was in possession of a handgun.

Around lunchtime, officers converged on the group. Police say Freeman began to walk away as they approached but he was quickly stopped; they allegedly found crack cocaine in his hand and he was arrested. A further search revealed a loaded gun, per officials.

Get our free mobile app

A second person, 33-year-old Al-Tyriek Warren of Atlantic City, "was found to be in possession of 1.9 grams of crack cocaine."

The third individual, 26-year-old Racheal Kirkpatrick of Atlantic City, "was found to be in possession of a small amount of crack cocaine and a glass pipe typically used to smoke CDS."

Charges

40-year-old Matthew Freeman of Atlantic City was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to possess a weapon, possession of CDS, and possession of CDS paraphernalia. He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Warren was charged with possession of CDS and Possession of CDS with the intent to distribute. He was issued a summons but then remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility after he was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Kirkpatrick was charged with possession of CDS and possession of CDS paraphernalia; she was issued a summons pending a future court date.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey