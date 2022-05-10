Tony Baloney’s Pizza is Adding a Summer Downbeach Location

Good news, Downbeach pizza fans!

Tony Baloney's has announced a summer collaboration with Tomatoe's in Margate to set up a location on the Tomatoes Lot to sell their killer pizzas.

The Lot is Tomatoes' summertime outdoor venue, adjacent to Tomatoe's restaurant, which serves cocktails and mostly casual foods.

The Lot has a pizza shack on it, and, this summer, Tony Baloney's is taking over the shack as a satellite location.

Here's a little backstory about Tony Baloney's. In 2009, Mike Hauke opened his first Tony Baloney’s in a small deli/convenience store in Atlantic City.

Today, he’s been featured on literally dozens of national foodie websites and TV shows including Good Morning America, Wendy Williams, and Thrillist, and he has additional locations in Hoboken, Jersey City, and Long Branch and his food is available by delivery nationwide.

But, if you live south of Tony Baloney's Atlantic City location, getting to his AC shop is not the most convenient thing. This summer, there will be a Tony Baloney's in Margate!

According to a Facebook video announcing this summer's plan at Tomatoe's, Tony Baloney's plans to serve pizza at Tomatoes, plus take out and delivery to Downbeach and Ocean City.

This is wonderful news and one more tasty thing to look forward to this summer in South Jersey.

