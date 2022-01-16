Trisha Yearwood Joins Betty White Challenge For the Star’s 100th Birthday

Beloved actor and Golden Girls star Betty White died on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31), just days shy of her 100th birthday. But fans are going ahead with celebrations for the big mile milestone birthday, and among them is country superstar Trisha Yearwood.

Yearwood's jumping aboard the Betty White Challenge, which calls on fans to donate to animal shelters or animal rights charities on Jan. 17, which would have been White's birthday. Throughout her life, White was a champion for animal rights, and she spent five decades working with the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association.

Yearwood -- who shares White's passion for animal rights, even launching her own Dottie's Yard Fund charity in 2021 -- will participate in the Betty White Challenge by hosting a live event to raise money for animals, according to People. The virtual event will take place on talkshoplive, and both the platform and Yearwood have agreed to match donations up to $10,000.

"Everybody loves Betty White. I've been reading about the influx of donations to pet charities and shelters across the nation since Betty's passing, and I think she is up there smiling so big that this is how the world is showing her how much we love her," Yearwood explains. "I am excited to be a part of the Betty White Challenge to help shine a light on the great work that rescues and shelters do, many only with volunteers and private donations of food, bedding and time."

The country singer's event launches Monday (Jan. 17) at 1 PM ET.

"They need our help. The common denominator is love," Yearwood goes on to say. "Betty showed us how. Now we have to keep it up and make sure her legacy lives on. Love all creatures great and small!"

