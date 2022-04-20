Tuckerton Man Arrested for Exposing Himself in Hotel in Delaware Hotel Window

Police in Newark Delaware have arrested a Tuckerton, New Jersey man for indecent exposure.

Police say they responded to Embassy Suites Hotel for an indecent exposure complaint on the afternoon of Friday, April 15. On the scene, they made contact with the person who called the police, and her daughters, ages 9 and 11.

Here's what happened, according to a report filed by Lt. Andrew Rubin:

"The victims reported that as they were walking to their room within the hotel, they observed a male standing in the window of his room, wearing only a towel. The blinds to the room were open. Once he made eye contact with the victims, he dropped the towel, exposing his genitals to the victims. He then began to perform a lewd act. The exposure and lewd act were also witnessed by a hotel employee."

Police say they contacted the man in the room, Ronald Kessner, 51, of Tuckerton. They say he was taken into custody without incident. Kennner has been charged with two counts of indecent exposure in the first degree, indecent exposure in the second degree, and lewdness.

Kessner has been released on $6,000 bail.

We remind you that all suspects are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SOURCE: Newark DE Police Department.

PICTURES: See Inside Taylor Swift's Luxurious Childhood Home Taylor Swift's luxurious childhood home is for sale for just under a million dollars, and pictures show a well-appointed residence that's a fitting home for a future superstar. The 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 3,560-square-foot Georgian Colonial in suburban Reading, Pa., has been completely renovated, and it features a sweeping staircase, a formal dining room, a study with a fireplace and a formal living room with a fireplace and French doors that open onto a side porch.

There's also a gourmet kitchen, a large master bedroom with an attached master bathroom, a bonus room, a separate laundry room and a detached garage.

