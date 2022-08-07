Cops in Atlantic City say two men were wounded in a shooting late Friday night.

The Atlantic City Police Department says at around 11:25 PM, officers responded to the Brigantine Homes section of the city for a report of shots fired and a ShotSpotter alert.

Cops at the scene located evidence of gunfire in the area of 1062 Brigantine Blvd. but no victim.

Moments later, dispatch was alerted that two male shooting victims, 23 and 28-years-old and both from Atlantic City, had arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit at (609) 347-5766.

