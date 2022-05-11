The USDA has issued a public health alert for some raw ground beef products that were recently sold at Whole Foods stores in New Jersey and across the country.

Get our free mobile app

Officials say the alert is for pieces of hard plastic that may be in the ground beef.

The ground beef products in question were produced on April 20, 2022, under the following labels (click for photos):

16-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing “ORGANIC RANCHER ORGANIC GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT” with a use-by date of 5-18-2022.

16-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing “ORGANIC RANCHER ORGANIC GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN 15% FAT” with a use-by date of 5-18-2022.

The products bear establishment number "EST. 4027" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to the USDA, "the problem was discovered after the firm received complaints from consumers reporting they found hard, rigid plastic in the ground beef products."

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions from people who ate the ground beef.

Health alert, not a recall

A recall was not requested because the products are no longer for sale in stores. Instead, the health alert is to urge Whole Foods shoppers to check their refrigerators and freezers.

What to do

If you have one of these packages, the USDA says to throw it away or return it to the store.

Questions?

If you have any questions about the recall, you can contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at (888) 674-6854.

21 of the Best Places to Get a Hoagie (or Sub) in South Jersey (Besides Wawa) From one side of South Jersey to the other, these are some of the best places to grab a hoagie... enjoy!