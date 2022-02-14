Cops in Vineland say a man who was riding an unregistered dirt bike on Delsea Drive Saturday evening was killed in a crash.

48-year-old Curtis T. Hansley, Sr., of Vineland died around 6:15 in the accident near Michael Avenue.

According to the Vineland Police Department,

"The preliminary investigation revealed a Kawasaki dirt bike operated by [Hansley] was traveling southbound on South Delsea Drive. Hansley was not utilizing a helmet and the unregistered dirt bike was not equipped with a headlight. A 2010 Ford F-150 traveling northbound on South Delsea Drive operated by Juan Vazquez of Vineland attempted a left turn into a business parking lot and struck the dirt bike."

Hansley was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed what happened is asked to contact Vineland Police at (856) 691-4111.

