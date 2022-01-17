Cops in Vineland are asking for your help identifying a man seen in what could be one of the clearest surveillance pictures ever.

Normally, when officers are asking for the public's help with figuring out who someone is, the media gets pictures from blurry video cameras that look like they were installed in 1987 or pictures of monitors that are showing a video clip.

Not this time.

Details as to why the Vineland Police Department wants to speak to this person were not released, but as is usually the case (and this is an assumption on our part), it's part of -- say it with me -- "an on-going investigation."

Not only is the picture of great quality, but the man is looking right into the camera, which should make the job of Vineland's finest a little easier.

Should you be able to identify the man in the picture, Ofc. Cifuentes would like to hear from you via e-mail at pcifuentes@vinelandcity.org .

