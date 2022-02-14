Authorities in Burlington County say a volunteer firefighter has been arrested and is facing child porn-related charges.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina says 36-year-old Jay J. Howe of Bordentown Township has been charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child (two second-degree and one third-degree).

Howe, who is a member of a volunteer fire department in Bordentown, was arrested on February 9th.

Coffina's office says,

"The investigation began in December after the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit received information regarding Howe’s cyber activities from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The investigation revealed that Howe was using an app to send and receive videos containing child sexual abuse material."

Howe was taken into custody at his home following the execution of a search warrant. Electronic devices that were seized will be examined by detectives.

Howe was being held in the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing in superior court.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

