Watch: NJ State Troopers Pull Suicidal Woman From I-295 Overpass
Several New Jersey State Troopers are being credited with rescuing a suicidal woman from an overpass on Interstate 295 in Burlington County late last month.
On November 29th, Tprs. Michael Basti and Stephen McDonald were called to the Route 38 interchange in Mt. Laurel for a report of a person sitting on the edge of a bridge.
When troopers arrived, they made contact with an 18-year-old woman who was in emotional distress.
While speaking to the woman, troopers determined that she was distraught and was contemplating jumping from the bridge. They made a determination that they needed to take action in order to save the woman’s life. They quickly grabbed the woman and successfully pulled her away from the edge.
Video
Mount Laurel EMS later arrived and transported the woman to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.
Do you need help?
The New Jersey State Police urges anyone experiencing a crisis that seems too much to bear to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.