Watch: NJ State Troopers Pull Suicidal Woman From I-295 Overpass

Several New Jersey State Troopers are being credited with rescuing a suicidal woman from an overpass on Interstate 295 in Burlington County late last month.

Get our free mobile app

On November 29th, Tprs. Michael Basti and Stephen McDonald were called to the Route 38 interchange in Mt. Laurel for a report of a person sitting on the edge of a bridge.

When troopers arrived, they made contact with an 18-year-old woman who was in emotional distress.

Interstate 295 at Route 38 in Mount Laurel NJ - Photo: Google Maps Interstate 295 at Route 38 in Mount Laurel NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

While speaking to the woman, troopers determined that she was distraught and was contemplating jumping from the bridge. They made a determination that they needed to take action in order to save the woman’s life. They quickly grabbed the woman and successfully pulled her away from the edge.

Video

Mount Laurel EMS later arrived and transported the woman to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Do you need help?

The New Jersey State Police urges anyone experiencing a crisis that seems too much to bear to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.

What Not to Do on a Traffic Stop According to a NJ Cop My husband is a police officer. He is an amazing man who saves lives and upholds the law. He makes me proud every single day.

I know being a police officer can come with a lot of criticism, especially when there are bad eggs that give police officers a bad name. I can assure you that there are many police officers that uphold the law and do not abuse it, and my husband is one of them.

I hear stories when my husband comes home and he tells me that he encounters some crazy people. I feel like it is very simple to not get arrested by a police officer once you're pulled over or have an encounter with a cop. I went right to my hubby and he gave me some tips to share with all of you.