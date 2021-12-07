A question being asked by New Jersey State Troopers: who does this bag belong to? A question being asked by the rest of us: what's inside of it?

According to the New Jersey State Police, they recovered a blue bag with a zip closure that contains, "specific contents," at mile marker 2.4 on the Garden State Parkway in Cape May County on November 30th.

Exactly what the "specific contents" are was not mentioned in a social media post (cue the mystery music!).

The only identifying features on the bag are a label that says "TACKLE STORE" and a logo for Chemical Bank, which merged with another bank back in the late 90s.

If this is yours, or you know who might own it, you are asked to contact the NJSP Galloway Station at (732) 441-4500.

It's probably safe to say that you'll have to have an idea about what's inside of that bag to claim it. If you have any guesses, whether serious or funny, we'd love to hear them.

