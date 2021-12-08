One quiet town in Cape May County will be buzzing with law enforcement officers for several hours on Thursday.

But officials say it's only for training purposes.

The Lower Township Police Department says the Cape May County SWAT Team will be conducting a training exercise at 1105 Rosehill Parkway in North Cape May on Thursday from noon to 6 PM.

They say,

This Training Exercise will include a number of POLICE VEHICLES as well as many officers. While the exercise will take place primarily at 1105 Rosehill Parkway, North Cape May, NJ; neighborhood residents will notice an unusual amount of police activity in the area surrounding the location.

Officials stress this is only a planned training exercise and people in the surrounding neighborhood should not be alarmed.

Police continue, "thank you for your patience and understanding as the Cape May County Regional SWAT Team conducts this important training to improve citizen safety across the County of Cape May."

Details as to why this particular house is being used for training were not included in a press release. According to The Press of Atlantic City, that house last sold in November 2020 for $213,000.

