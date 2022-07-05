Cops in Wildwood say an argument on the boardwalk over the 4th of July weekend resulted in three people being arrested and a stolen semi-automatic weapon being recovered.

The incident, according to the Wildwood Police Department, happened around 6 PM Sunday when officers on the 3200 block of the boardwalk were approached by four juveniles, "reporting they were involved in a verbal altercation with two separate individuals, one of which brandished a small framed, semi-automatic handgun."

The juveniles were able to provide police with descriptions of those involved and video surveillance of the incident was obtained.

As their investigation continued, two juveniles and one adult, 36-year-old Elizabeth Mademann of Hamilton, NJ, were detained.

During the inquiry, information was developed specific to a nexus confirming the two juveniles detained as being the involved parties in the aggravated assault investigation, specific to the handgun.

Cops say during a search, a Jimenez Arms Inc. semi-automatic .22 caliber pistol was found along with five rounds of ammunition in the magazine. That gun had been reported stolen from Myrtle Beach, SC, in 2014.

The following criminal charges were filed:

Juvenile No. 1 - second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree possession of a weapon firearm for an unlawful purpose, fourth-degree aggravated assault, and third-degree receiving stolen property “firearm.”

Juvenile No. 2 - second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and third-degree receiving stolen property “firearm.”

Elizabeth Mademann - second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Mademann and the two juveniles were released on criminal summons complaints, in accordance with New Jersey Attorney General Guidelines.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

