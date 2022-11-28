Do you and your co-workers want to have some post-work holiday fun this season?

We want to hook you and your favorite co-workers up with an office party at the Yard at Bally's Atlantic City!

As a winner, you and 19 of your favorite co-workers will be invited to a party Friday starting at 5 at the Yard - including hors d'oeuvres and your first cocktail of the evening. Enjoy playing in the Yard office party's reindeer games, holiday karaoke, and more!

Sounds fun, right?

via GIPHY

How do I enter to win the office party?

So glad you asked!

Download the station app (if you haven't already) and fill out the form below. It's that easy!