The phrase "to go" when it comes to restaurants has been temporarily refined in Wildwood.

According to the Wildwood Police Department, after working all day to move the old Shamrock Beef & Ale building, crews ran out of daylight and, "were forced to leave the building in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue overnight."

Workers will return in the morning to hopefully get the building to its final destination.

There's no word on whether or not the wintry weather that is in the forecast for Thursday morning will impact those plans.

Until then, those in Wildwood can catch a rare glimpse of a historic building sitting in the middle of a street.

Police say the 100 and 200 blocks of East Lincoln Avenue are closed to traffic.

Several months ago, the 80-year-old building lost its liquor license for violating the state's COVID-19 restrictions. The owner then liquidated what was inside of the building and the property was sold to a developer. As for the building itself, which has historical value, instead of being demolished, an agreement was made to move it, according to phillyvoice.com.

An in-depth history of the building can be found at Wildwood365.

