Remember cars from the 70s and 80s that were made out of sheet metal and weighed thousands of pounds - they were practically tanks on wheels compared to the cars that are made today.

With that in mind, if you are looking for a really nice, well-kept previously-owned vehicle, we managed to find one for you.

This is a model year 1989 vehicle with tan exterior, black interior, and it seats six. Nice vinyl seats, too. It'll really get you through any situation you find yourself in, whether it's bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Garden State Parkway or if you are cruising up the Black Horse Pike.

So, what's the catch?

Well, its maximum speed is in the 50 to 60 MPH range and it has a 320-mile range of operation.

Wait, range of operation?

It's a tank.

South Jersey Classics, which sells classic cars and trucks from their dealership in Newfield, is selling a tank.

The Spartan tops the scales as a 9-ton vehicle featuring a running length of 17 feet, a width of 8 feet and a height of 8.5 feet. Its low profile and compact size make it an agile and small target on the battlefield.

...or the Expressway.

Built and used by the United Kingdom, this 5.9L Cummins I6 turbo-diesel command-style vehicle can be yours for $79,900 -- and, yes, financing is available.

While regular cars come with USB ports for charging your phone and nice accessories, this one, "is armed solely with a 7.62mm General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) for self-defense and suppression of enemy infantry. Eight smoke grenade dischargers (two banks of four each) are situated along the vehicle's sides and used for screening the vehicle."

Best we can tell, it holds somewhere around 350 gallons of diesel (based on a quick Google search), so plan on spending a good $600 to fill it up (just imagine the look on the guy's face at Wawa when you pull up to the pump).

Earlier, we mentioned cruising up the Black Horse Pike in this thing -- we're assuming you can't actually drive this around. I mean, where would you stick the EZPass? We're guessing this isn't quite "street legal."

If you are interested in purchasing this beast, you can view the full listing on the South Jersey Classics website, where they have pictures and complete details.

