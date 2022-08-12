Authorities in Camden County have charged a 15-year-old for firing a gun earlier this week that killed a 14-year-old.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says Gloucester Township police officers were called to a home on Gable Court around lunchtime for a report of a person who had been shot.

There, cops found a 14-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment; he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

During the investigation, detectives determined a 15-year-old male from Sewell, NJ discharged a firearm while recklessly handling it in the victim’s residence, striking the victim.

The 15-year-old has been charged with one count of second-degree manslaughter. He was taken into custody on Friday and is being held in Camden County Youth Detention Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

