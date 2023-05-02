$18 million mansion for sale in NJ is jaw-dropping
Well here's a Powerball fantasy for you. The average price for a home in Hunterdon County at the end of March was $491,996. Then there is this.
Nestled in the green rolling hills of Milford is a home so extraordinary it looks like it belongs more in Alpine where celebrities live. It's a 7 bedroom, 10 bath masterpiece with over 25,000 square feet.
It sits on 125 acres and includes barns, a workshop, a utility building and an event building that could entertain 500 of your closest friends.
The property taxes on this beautiful monster are over $100,000, but let's indulge in the fantasy. Imagine money is no object and take a look at this stunning home.
The scenery alone at sunset seems priceless.
You're walking up to the entrance...
...and you see this handcrafted, ornate door.
And this is what it looks like from the other side.
A rather grand living room wouldn't you say?
You quickly realize this home combines rustic with luxury in a magical way.
That spiral staircase.
This kitchen.
One of the many amazing bedrooms.
With this alcove tub and shower.
Exposed beams.
It would take me years to accept that this was mine. Who lives this way?
Breathtaking bedroom.
How's this for a master bath?
I suppose this home office will do.
Got any Sutter Home or Boone's Farm in here?
Not just a home theater...
...but also an arcade.
Of course there's a gym.
Of course there's a sauna.
Of course there's a basketball court.
One of your barns.
Plenty of parking.
All yours.
For the small price of $18 million.
