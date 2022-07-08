Authorities say a 19-year-old man from Camden was shot and killed in the city Thursday night.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says at around 10 PM, officers responded to the 1900 block of South 8th Street in Camden after they received a ShotSpotter activation and 9-1-1 calls about a person who had been shot.

At the scene, cops found 19-year-old Malik Nath suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

1900 block of South 8th Street in Camden NJ - Photo: Google Maps 1900 block of South 8th Street in Camden NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Nath was taken to Cooper University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead minutes later.

Get our free mobile app

Detectives from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and the Camden County Metro Police Department’s Homicide Unit responded to the scene and began an investigation, which is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at (856) 225-8632. Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey