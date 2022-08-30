1919 Movie Shows Atlantic City Boardwalk – A Century Before it Smelled Like Pot

Have you walked the Atlantic City Boardwalk lately?

Since marijuana became legal in New Jersey, the Boardwalk smells.....uh, a lot like pot.

Often.

I guess it's par for the course: you make something that was illegal suddenly legal - and people are going to do it, particularly if it's still illegal elsewhere.

Get our free mobile app

I'm not the only person that thinks the Boardwalk smells like pot, am I?

Anyway, we found a video that takes us way back to the Atlantic City Boardwalk of 1919 - over 100 years ago.

These were Atlantic City's golden days:

I wonder what the Boardwalk smelled like back then.

My favorite part of the movie was the description of Lucy the Elephant (which was in Atlantic City before being moved to Margate.

20 Sporting Events That Happened at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City