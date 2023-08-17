Two men from Toms River face life in prison for the death of a young Bayville man in October 2020.

Daivon Sullivan, 21, and Leyron Jones, 26, were found guilty of murder in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Javon Cutler, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office announced on Thursday.

According to the investigation, Cutler and two friends were attempting to leave Toms River Apartments at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2020, when someone opened fire on the vehicle.

Cutler, who was in the back seat, was struck in the head. The driver drove directly to the hospital to seek treatment for Cutler, but the victim succumbed to his injuries on Oct. 14.

Javon Cutler Javon Cutler (Javon Cutler via Facebook) loading...

According to an investigation that lasted three weeks, Sullivan, Jones, and 21-year-old Toms River resident Shadrach Correa "acted together and in support of one another in carrying out the shooting" that resulted in Cutler's death. Officials did not share a motive.

All three men were charged on Oct. 28. Correa had already been in jail for an unrelated charge. Sullivan and Jones were apprehended on Oct. 29 and have been behind bars ever since.

Beyond the murder charge, Sullivan was found guilty of two attempted murder counts, with respect to the other two people in the vehicle, as well as unlawful possession of a weapon. Jones was found guilty of attempted murder relating to one of the other two people in the vehicle.

Sullivan and Jones are scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 20.

Correa, who pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful possession of a weapon, is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 8.

