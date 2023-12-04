2 NJ Men Sentenced For Shooting Taxi Driver During Robbery

Two men from the Garden State are headed to prison for their roles in shooting a taxi driver during a late-night robbery last year.

Federal authorities say on Monday, 22-year-old Walter Williams-Lang of Elizabeth was sentenced to 87 months, or about 7 years, in prison while 24-year-old Naeem Jackson of East Orange received a 103 month sentence, which is about 8 1/2 years.

Both had previously pleaded guilty to one count each of attempted Hobbs Act robbery, conspiracy to use and possess a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jackson also pleaded guilty to one count each of Hobbs Act robbery and carjacking.

The Hobbs Act, named after Congressman Sam Hobbs of Alabama, was enacted in 1946. It prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion that affects interstate or foreign commerce. It also forbids conspiracy to do so.

Federal authorities say the pair both admitted that on May 14th, 2022, they brandished a loaded gun to demand a taxi driver's fares and then proceeded to shoot the driver.

Jackson also admitted that on May 5th of that year, he brandished a loaded gun, demanded a taxi driver's fares, cellphone, and wallet, and then stole the the driver's vehicle.

In addition to the prison terms, both Williams-Lang and Jackson were each also sentenced to three months of supervised release.