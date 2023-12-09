Authorities in Camden County are asking you to keep an eye out for two missing teenagers.

Brandon Frink-Moore

Late Friday night, 14-year-old Brandon Frink-Moore was reported missing from his home on the 1400 block of Crestmont Avenue in the Whitman Park section of Camden.

He is described as a Black male, 5’ 7” tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes, and dark brown hair.

14-year-old Brandon Frink-Moore of Camden NJ has been reported missing Brandon Frink-Moore of Camden NJ has been reported missing - Photo: Camden County Police Department

He was last seen wearing black jeans and a black North Face hoodie with white lettering. He is known to frequent Fairview and Parkside.

Syniah Jackson

Also as the weekend started, 17-year-old Syniah Jackson was reported missing from her home on the 1900 block of Filmore Street from Waterfront South in Camden.

She is described as a Black female, 5’ 8”, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair.

17-year-old Syniah Jackson of Camden NJ has been reported missing Syniah Jackson of Camden NJ has been reported missing - Photo: Camden County Police Department

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray Mastery t-shirt, black pants and brown Ugg boots.

Help police

Anyone with information on the whereabouts about either teen is asked to call the Camden County Police Department's tip line at (856) 757-7042.