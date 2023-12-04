A man from Pleasantville is recovering after being shot in Atlantic City this past weekend.

The Atlantic City Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit says the incident happened around 4:40 Saturday afternoon in the 300 block of New York Avenue.

After receiving a ShotSpotter alert, arriving officers located evidence of gunfire at the scene.

Shortly after, a 20-year-old man from Pleasantville arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department at (609) 347-5766.