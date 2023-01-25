22 Reasons Why New Jersey Is The Best State in the USA

Welcome to New Jersey. We are #1 in everything!

We've put together a list of what makes New Jersey great - and not one of them has to do with politics! (Yay! This article is politics-free!)

So, let's go!

1. New Jersey has more pizza places per capita than the state of New York. We love pizza!

2. The first Miss America was selected in Atlantic City in 1921. While the Miss America Pageant has been held elsewhere in the last few years, the Miss America headquarters is still located in Atlantic City.

3. Atlantic City is the birthplace of saltwater taffy! (We also have some good dentists! LOL)

4. Margate, New Jersey is home to the world's largest elephant! You can even go inside it! She's Lucy the Elephant and she just went through a big refurbishment.

5. New Jersey is called the Garden State because Jersey is "one of the most agriculturally diverse states in the country."

6. The first drive-in movie theater opened in Camden in 1933. There's still an operating drive-in theater in Vineland!

9. The Atlantic City Boardwalk opened in 1870 and was the first boardwalk in the world!

10. Cape May was USA's first seashore resort. (And still looks great!)

11. New Jersey is the home of the Statue of Liberty. The land it sits on is not New York.

12. Speaking of New York, the football Giants and Jets both play in New Jersey, not New York!

13. The land diversity of New Jersey is incredible. From the Jersey Shore to the Pine Barrens to the mountains.

14. Atlantic City is home to the Absecon Lighthouse - one of the oldest in the country!

15. In New Jersey, you don't (and can't) pump your own gas! No self-serve! (Personally, I'm ready for self-serve, but I realize I'm in the minority.)

16. The first organized baseball game was played in Hoboken in 1846.

17. New Jersey has more diners than any other state! (Go ahead, try the disco fries!)

18. Everyone wants to live in New Jersey! The state has the highest population density in the country: "An average 1,030 people per sq. mi., which is 13 times the national average."

19. We're the home of the world's most loved soup! Campbell's soup is headquartered in Camden.

20. Everyone wants to vacation in New Jersey. Tourism is the state's second-largest industry!

21. The first passenger airplane flight landed in Atlantic City in 1919. It was a flight from New York.

22. The board game Monopoly was originally based on Atlantic City streets!

