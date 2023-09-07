Astonishing $250 Million Penthouse Has Spectacular Views of New Jersey and New York
Maybe it's because I don't come from money, but there is no living space that is worth a quarter of a billion dollars.
This place is stunning and has the best views of Manhattan that I've ever seen, but $250 million?
This jaw-dropping penthouse occupies the top 3 floors of Central Park Tower located at 225 West 57th Street in New York City.
According to the listing, in addition to the $250 million, there are "common charges" of $28,755, and monthly taxes of roughly $39,609. Chump change, right?
It features seven bedrooms and eleven bathrooms.
Many who choose to live in the city are desperate just to find a tiny studio space, and even then the rent is expensive.
Want to take a breather without battling NYC crowds, just step out onto the 1,433-square-foot terrace.
What is most alluring about this penthouse is the space. Lots and lots of space.
I love visiting New York, but the traffic, crowds, and congestion aren't my style. But, that's just me. I know a ton of people who dig the hustle and bustle of the city that never sleeps.
Take a step into luxury.
Explore this $250 Million New York City Penthouse
Walk Through Jon Stewart & Wife's Colts Neck Animal Sanctuary
Look Inside Kelly Clarkson's Magical TN Home