$35,000 in Mortgage Aid to Be Available for NJ Homeowners in Need

New Jersey homeowners financially hard hit by COVID-19 can begin applying for up to $35,000 in mortgage and property tax assistance beginning in February, Gov. Murphy announced Monday.

The Emergency Rescue Mortgage Assistance Program (ERMA) is set to launch on February 8.

This program – financed by the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) –provides up to $35,000 in assistance to cover mortgage arrearages and other housing cost delinquencies for eligible homeowners negatively impacted by COVID-19.

To qualify for the ERMA program, homeowners must own and occupy an eligible primary home and demonstrate that they have experienced a hardship related to the coronavirus pandemic after Jan 20, 2020.

Monday's announcement is intended to help people involved in pending foreclosures cases in New Jersey which have reached nearly 9000.

Homeowners can use this money to pay overdue mortgage payments and late property taxes.

Homeowners whose income exceeds 150% of their area's median income will not be eligible for this program.

The funding will come from a $326 million pot of money made available from the federal Homeowner Assistance Fund, which is part of the American Rescue Plan.

The State of New Jersey's website has early details on how to apply for this assistance.

Once the ERMA portal opens, you will be able to submit an ERMA application using a personal computer, laptop, smartphone, or tablet. Housing counselors are available NOW to assist homeowners that need help understanding all available options and through the application process once it opens.

The ERMA application portal opens on Tuesday, February 8 at 9 AM. Access the application portal at https://njerma.com.



Free housing counseling is available to assist with applications. Find a participating counselor here.



Contact (855) 647-7700 or HAFservicing@njhmfa.gov for additional support.

