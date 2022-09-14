39 Absolute Best Spots in Southern NJ for National Eat a Hoagie Day
Today is a national holiday that, quite frankly, we should all celebrate together, hand-in-hand -- it's National Eat a Hoagie Day.
I'm not entirely sure how Hoagie Day landed on September 14th (does it really matter?) or even who started it (again, does it matter?) but if there's a reason to chow-down on a really long sandwich, count me in.
If there was ever a food that defined a region, it's the hoagie (or sub) across South Jersey and Philadelphia.
And folks take their hoagies (subs) seriously -- sure, you can grab one at Wawa at 3 in the morning, but there are literally dozens of world-class mom-and-pop places that elevate a hoagie (sub) to astronomical levels.
(Note: I keep including the word "sub" since "hoagie" transitions to "sub" the closer you get to Atlantic City)
To highlight the best-of-the-best places for hoagies in South Jersey, I recently assembled a list of 21 places to check out. Once that list hit the internet, the feedback that I received was voluminous, to say the least -- so much so that I did a second list of another 18 places worth visiting.
So, on this National Eat a Hoagie Day, kick back, relax, and grab a bite to eat at any one of these places. You will not be disappointed.