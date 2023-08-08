4 rescued from sinking sailboat in Manasquan, NJ Inlet (VIDEO)

🔵 A sailboat sank quickly in Manasquan Inlet Sunday morning

🔵 The crew of a fishing boat pulled 4 people on board out of the water

🔵 State Police transported the 4 to shore

MANASQUAN – A group of sport fishermen helped rescue four people from a sinking sailboat in the Manasquan Inlet Sunday morning.

Capt. Chris Davidson told NJ.com his boat, the Gemini, was 3.5 miles off the inlet and had just turned off the engine when one of the co-owners noticed the sinking boat. The Gemini headed their way and reached them after the group had already jumped in the water and did not have time to put on their life jackets.

The weather was sunny and warm with a wind out of the south between 9 and 15 mph, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist's Jersey Shore Report.

Video taken by someone on board the Gemini showed the boat backing up toward the group and the sailboat nearly sank with only its bow sticking out of the water. The fishermen threw jackets into the water as each member treaded water away from the boat waiting to be pulled on board.

Map showing location of the Manasquan Inlet Map showing location of the Manasquan Inlet (Canva) loading...

Sinking fast

Davidson told the Asbury Park Press that the sailboat sank very quickly.

"We started taking on freakin' water. We been here fishing all day," one person from the sailboat told Davidson in the video as he expressed appreciation for the Gemini's help.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer West told New Jersey 101.5 they were notified around 11:10 a.m. about the sail boat and deployed help. But by the time their craft arrived a New Jersey State Police marine unit had already transported them to shore.

New Jersey State Police Monday morning on Thursday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

CAUTION: PROFANITY

