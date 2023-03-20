Get our free mobile app

Nearly four years after her disappearance, the search continues for a missing woman from Mays Landing.

On March 28, 2019, then-85-year-old Kathleen Elkow, who suffers from dementia, was last seen at about 4 PM at her home on Weymouth Road between the Watering Hole and Mizpah Road.

Last seen wearing

Blue jeans

Tan sneakers

Red white and black checkered shirt

The area between Mizpah Road and Watering Hole Cafe in Mays Landing NJ

The Hamilton Township Police Department says,

Multiple, extensive searches of the area were conducted by police, K9’s, aerial searches, water searches, bloodhounds, horse-mounted patrol, volunteers, etc., with negative results. The current whereabouts of Kathleen are still unknown.

Kathleen Elkow of Mays Landing NJ

They continue,

We continue to ask ALL residents of the Township of Hamilton if you have any information concerning Kathleen, please contact the Township of Hamilton Police Department at 609-625-2700 x 1, or dial 911.

